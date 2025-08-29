Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Mama Paula band are performing at Noche de Blues in Cajiz. SUR
Head to Cajiz to catch Richard Ray Farrell and Mama Paula

The third Noche de Blues is happening on Saturday 6 September in the Axarquía village

Jennie Rhodes

Cajiz

Friday, 29 August 2025, 10:37

The third Noche de Blues is taking place in Cajiz (Vélez-Málaga) on Saturday 6 September.

Once again the Richard Ray Farrell Band, the festival's initiator, will be performing and special guests include The Mama Paula band as well as guitarists Alex Serrano and Fernando Beiztegui.

Starting at 8pm on the sports field next to the village primary school, there will be food and drinks with music from 9pm.

Organisers are asking for a donation of five to 10 euros for the event and all proceeds go towards the village's San Juan festival. Further information can be found on Facebook: Noche de Blues Cajiz.

