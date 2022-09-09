Glam and glitter fun at the Moonlight Lounge The ambiance of the 1970s and '80s will be recreated at a tribute night on 24 September

The glam tribute will recreate the ambience of 1970s and '80s. / SUR.

The flamboyant era of sequin and satin costumes, outrageous makeup and hairstyles and bubble-gum-pop influenced music will be recreated at a glam rock tribute night at the Moonlight Lounge in Benalmádena Costa on Saturday 24 September.

A new band to the coast, Glam will perform some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and '80s made famous by iconic bands like T Rex, David Bowie, Roxy Music, Alice Cooper, The Sweet, Elton John, Mott the Hoople, Slade, the Rocky Horror Show, among others.

A production by The Spiders from Marbs, in conjunction with Big M Promotions, the concert will rekindle memories of an era that changed the face of rock and roll due to its sexual and gender ambiguity and representations of androgyny.

The organisers are hoping that people will dig out their platform boots and ostentatious outfits, and glitter-up for a night of fun and music designed for the whole family.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 9pm, cost five euros in advance and are available from Ibex Insurance (Fuengirola), Martin's Hair Salon (Arroyo de la Miel) and from Sunset Beach leisure desk.

Tickets on the night of the concert will cost ten euros.