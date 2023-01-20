Girl Power present a high-energy night full of spice

The Cazbah Live Lounge music venue in Mijas Costa is presenting a tribute night to the Spice Girls, and divas of pop, on Friday 17 February.

The show will be performed by the recently formed Girl Power, a quartet consisting of some of the most popular female singers on the Costa de Sol. Layla Vocalista will take the role of Ginger Spice; Paige Lefley as Sporty; Gemma Lloyd as Baby, while Eva Lloyd will recreate Scary Spice.

The group's repertoire will also include the hits of Destiny's Child, Pussycat Dolls, Little Mix and Girls Aloud, among others.

The group made their debut in December 2022 and are currently lining up several performances on the Costa live music circuit for later in the year.

Their show in Mijas next month promises to be a must for the fans of the Cool Britannia movement, a name for the period of increased pride in the culture of the UK throughout the mid and second half of the 1990s, of which The Spice Girls were a major part.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 9pm (doors open 8pm) cost ten euros in advance, or 15 euros at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased from www.event brite.es, or see the Cazbah Live Lounge Facebook page.