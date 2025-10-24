German cuisine and music at the Oktoberfest in Torremolinos The Plaza Costa del Sol is hosting this beer festival until Sunday 26 October

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 24 October 2025, 12:34

Beer lovers have an appointment this weekend in Torremolinos, with free admission. The town's Plaza Costa del Sol is hosting the Oktoberfest until Sunday, which will offer German music and gastronomy from midday until midnight.

Locals and visitors will be able to enjoy German classics such as sauerkraut along with other typical dishes such as giant sausages, traditional white or spicy red sausages, pork knuckle or frikadellen, among other specialities.

In addition, beer varieties imported from Germany will be on sale and there will be a space dedicated to international varieties to try those that are not usually easy to find.