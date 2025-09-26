Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Baile An Salsa will be visiting Spain for the first time. SUR
Concert

Fusion of Latin and Irish music at La Cochera Cabaret in Malaga

The concert will be performed by Baile An Salsa, an ensemble consisting of an international mix of vibrant musicians

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00

La Cochera Cabaret in Malaga will host a night of Latin rhythms and traditional Irish music, a fusion known as Salsa-Trad, on Saturday 4 October. The concert, which begins at 12.30pm, will be performed by Baile An Salsa on their first visit to Spain, an ensemble consisting of an international mix of vibrant musicians who blend influences from Latin America, Ireland and the USA to create a contemporary twist of traditional songs with original compositions.

The group have enjoyed popularity worldwide since forming in Galway in 2012, and their positive message of diversity and unity contributes to their growing appeal. They have performed concerts and at festivals in Ireland and the USA, including the Galway Oyster Festival, the Philadelphia Folk Festival and the Kansas City Irish Festival, among others.

Their self-titled debut EP received airplay and rave reviews at home in Ireland and as far away as Poland, South America, Singapore and China. This success was quickly followed by the release of their first album, Tribú. Tickets 5 euros from www.lacocheracabaret.com

