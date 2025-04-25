Fuengirola set to host its mass gathering of international cultures

Tony Bryant FUENGIROLA. Friday, 25 April 2025, 10:42 Compartir

This year's Feria de los Países, Fuengirola's popular international fair, kicks off on Wednesday 30 April, a festival that offers five days of highlighting the culture of the numerous nationalities that live in the municipality. More than 30 nationalities are participating this year, including the UK, USA, Ireland, Spain, Argentina, Ukraine, Holland, Finland and Jamaica.

The traditional parade of all participating countries will be held on Thursday 1 May, starting from Plaza de España at 11.30am. Each country's 'caseta', decorated in its traditional colours, will offer typical cuisine and live music and dance, along with other folklore traditions.

The variety of live entertainment will cover just about every style of modern music, including rock, pop, ska, jazz, reggae, hardcore punk, flamenco and traditional Spanish copla. It will also include dance shows offering Argentinian tango, Greek, Rumanian, Portuguese and Ukrainian folk dance, and Irish line dancing, among many others.

Best of British

Of course, many of the English-speaking residents and visitors will make a beeline for the British caseta, which along with fish and chips and plenty of lager and bitter to wash it down with, will present some of the Costa del Sol's top tribute bands, as well as one of its most original, over the course of the fair.

These will include tributes to Take That, Queen, Oasis, Amy Winehouse and The Spice Girls; while one of the pioneers of the 1970s UK punk scene, The Wasps, will make a special appearance on Saturday 3 May.

Fronted by original lead singer Jesse Lynn-Dean, the power-punk band will perform classic material from their early days in London, to songs from their last CD, Punk Prayer, which captures the electric ambience of a scene that the group were a big part of almost half a century ago.

Another two well-established bands, Monkey Tennis and The Stolen Gnomes, will perform each day at the Irish caseta. Rock band Monkey Tennis marked 25 years on the coast in 2024; while the Stolen Gnomes have built a large following for their high-energy fusion of soul, blues, and popular music with a fresh Celtic twist. For their performances at the fair, the band will be joined by two accomplished Irish step dancers, Anastasia (from Ukraine) and Olga (from Russia).

Meanwhile, lovers of rock and roll should head to the USA caseta, where Ladystrykers, The Solomans, Outsiders and Fat Beat are among the bands that will perform.

Those looking for regional dances, flamenco and fandangos will not be spoilt for choice in the Spanish booth; while fans of reggae and ska will enjoy a variety of groups in the Jamaican caseta, including The One Drop Trio, Leroy Onstone and the Wise House Band and Rama, among others.

Of course, the feria promotes a variety of world music and customs, so whatever one's choice, this event is sure to please.

The fair will be held between 1.30pm until 4am, but the music will be turned off on Thursday and Sunday at 2am, while on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday it will continue until 3.30am.

www.fipfuengirola.com