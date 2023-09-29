Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Fuengirola's El Rosario fair will kick off on Friday 6 October. SUR
Fuengirola gets ready for six days of festivities during El Rosario fair
Events

Fuengirola gets ready for six days of festivities during El Rosario fair

The celebrations will start this Sunday (1 October) with the annual pilgrimage and then run from Friday 6 until Wednesday 12 October

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:32

Fuengirola will celebrate the Virgen del Rosario fair from Friday 6 until Wednesday 12 October, six days of activities held in honour of the town's patron.

The festivities will get going this Sunday (1 October) at 10am, with the annual pilgrimage, which will begin with a mass in the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora del Rosario Coronada (Plaza de la Constitución): this will be followed by a performance of the El Rocío choir.

The official inauguration of the fair and the switching on of the illuminations will take place at the municipal auditorium at 9.30pm on Friday 6 October.

On Saturday, a flamenco mass will be held in Plaza de la Constitución at 10am, which will be followed by a recital by local flamenco singer Isabsel Guerrero. The annual procession will leave the square at around 11am; while at 12.30, the spectacular procession of horses and carriages will embark on its route through the town and on to the feria ground.

The daytime fair takes place in the centre of town, where visitors dressed in traditional attire enjoy local gastronomy and participate in the dancing of sevillanas and light flamenco.

As in previous years, the fair will include a series of concerts held at the municipal auditorium at 10pm each night. These will include the Malaga singer, Diana Navarro; the Madrid-based rock, pop and ska band, Taburete; and the pianist and vocalist Serafín Zubiri, who will offer a performance with the Municipal Band of Fuengirola.

On Wednesday, the auditorium will host the town's coveted flamenco festival, a gathering that will present some of the art's most established performers, including Argentina, Antonio Reyes and Tatiana Cuevas.

Tickets for the shows and the flamenco festival cost ten euros and are available from www.entradas.fuengirola.es

Children's Day will be held on Monday 9 October, when the price of most of the attractions are reduced by 50 per cent.

