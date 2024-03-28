Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
African sculptures, part of Picasso's private art collection. Ñito Salas
From Africa to Paris, new mini exhibitions of Picasso&#039;s works
Culture

From Africa to Paris, new mini exhibitions of Picasso's works

The city art gallery opens five mini exhibitions focusing on little-known aspects of the work of this Malaga-born artist

Francisco Griñán

Malaga

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 16:43

Compartir

One of the more novel aspects of the new semi-permanent collection at the Picasso Museum Malaga is the series of five, mini, 'Focus' exhibitions, curated by a team of researchers working under Prof Michael Fitzgerald from the Almine & Bernard Ruiz-Picasso Foundation (FABA) who were funded to carry out an in-depth study of specific aspects of the work of this Malaga artist.

As such, gallery visitors can step through each focal point, learning more about the artist's special relationship with African sculpture, his pieces done with wood and plaster, the impact of World War II on his work and the mural that he painted for Unesco in Paris.

The first Focus exhibition shows off three African pieces from Picasso's collection and the influence of black art on his painting The Young Ladies of Avignon. In Room 4, art specialist Meta Maria Valiusaityte puts the spotlight on his paintings on wood, some of which are small in format, yet appear monumental thanks to the artist's toying with proportions.

Moving up to the second floor, we see how Picasso experimented with creating plaster sculptures in the 1930s with several pieces selected by Rocío Robles Tardío. Room 7 illustrates something of the joy shared by many when Paris was liberated at the end of World War II. Blair Hartzell points out that these works by Picasso "do not directly show much of the war, but the war was present in his paintings". The final exhibit is about the enormous mural that he painted in 1957-58 for Unesco's Paris headquarters, for which Giovanni Casini has selected Picasso's preliminary drawings that give us some insight into the creative process of the artist and his dialogue with the drawing and sculptural elements of this great work.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four shootings in a month: this is Marbella's Achilles heel
  2. 2 Possible changes to drought decree in south of Spain to be announced after Easter
  3. 3 Rain mars Easter on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province with processions and hotel bookings cancelled
  4. 4 'Tears and favours' in a bitter-sweet Semana Santa
  5. 5 Week-long resurfacing of three key roads starts in centre of Arroyo de la Miel on 1 April
  6. 6 Renovation of Los Molinillos Roman site in Benalmádena almost complete
  7. 7 Marbella mayor heads to China to seek out more high-spending tourists and investors ahead of major conference in 2025
  8. 8 "Trends in Crypto Markets" event held at The Pool Marbella
  9. 9 Costa aims to recycle more than eight tonnes of single-use coffee pods and capsules every year
  10. 10 Fuengirola joins Malaga metropolitan transport consortium which should bring service and connectivity improvements

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad