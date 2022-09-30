Frigiliana gets creative with the 6th international art route Spanish - British couple Maribel Martín and Brendan Taylor are organising the event at which 12 nationalities will be represented

Art by Alice Gaudioso who will be exhibiting at the Art Route. / sur

The Frigiliana Art Route starts next Friday, 7 October, and runs until Sunday 9th.

For the sixth year running, artists will be displaying their work in 24 venues around the village. The event is organised by Frigiliana Town Hall and Maribel Martín and Brendon Taylor, owners of the AMARTE Studio-gallery.

This year there are 48 artists representing 12 different nationalities, exhibiting a range of disciplines from painting, drawing and photography to sculpture, textiles, engraving and ceramics.

There’s an intensive painting course (10 hours spread over the 3 days of the route) with the Valencian artist Ismael Fuentes and a number of three-hour collage workshops with the Romanian artist Alina Eliza Smocov.

Information brochures with a map showing the 24 locations and an example of the work of each artist are available from the tourist office, the 24 venues and on social networks. At each location there is a QR code to scan and download the brochure onto mobile devices. The venues will be open each day from 11am to 2pm and from 4 to 8pm.

For more information see Facebook: Ruta del Arte Frigiliana, or email: rutadelartefrigiliana@gmail.com