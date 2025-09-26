Four fun-filled days lined up for Marbella Oktoberfest

SUR in English Marbella Viernes, 26 de septiembre 2025, 02:00 Compartir

The popular Oktoberfest will be taking place again this year in Marbella. Organised by the Marbella foreign resident department and the event company La Mar, this traditional festival is not only Bavarian in essence, but also multicultural in keeping with the Costa del Sol.

Enjoy delicious Oktoberfest classics at the beautiful Playa del Faro, from bratwurst and pretzels to Leberkäse and much more; you can also savour refreshing German and Spanish beers in our beer garden. For the more athletic, participants are cordially invited to participate in a beer-glass lifting competition on Saturday and Sunday between 6 and 7pm.

Marbella Oktoberfest Thurs 2 October from 6pm to 11pm; Sat 4 October and Sun 5 October from 2pm to 11pm. Location: Oficina de Turismo, Playa del Faro, Av. Fontanilla (s/n), 29602 Marbella. More info: Facebook: OktoberfestMarbella

Two further competitions will take place on Saturday and Sunday: at 2 pm each day, the “Most Bavarian Dog” will be awarded, and at 4pm, Mr and Mrs Oktoberfest will be chosen. The award ceremony will take place at around 9pm. Registration is required for all competitions.

The music will definitely be very international: let yourself be carried away by lively German, Spanish, English and Italian live music and classic Oktoberfest songs! Stefan Moos and Joanna Wells will be among the artists performing.

On Friday, Oktoberfest takes a break, but only to celebrate German Unity Day in style together with the German-speaking Lions Club. Another treat: on all four days, participants from the Marbella 4 Days Walking (M4DW) are expected to attend, giving them a a chance to relax and recuperate following their daily exertion.