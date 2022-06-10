Flamenco's finest come together next weekend for Torre del Cante festival The two-day festival will be characterised by a strong predominance of Andalusian artists

The 48th edition of the Torre del Cante festival in Alhaurín de la Torre, which takes place next weekend, will mark the beginning of the summer season of Andalusian flamenco festivals.

This popular festival is one of the oldest in Spain and attracts some of the most illustrious Gypsy singers, guitarists and dancers, so it is a must for those who prefer the orthodox style of this art.

For the second consecutive year, the gathering will be staged over two days, a format introduced in 2021 in order for the organisers to present more artists to an ever-growing audience.

The event will be held in El Portón, the open-air auditorium, on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June from 9pm.

The Granada-born singer Estrella Morente, daughter of the world-renowned Enrique Morente, will be the main attraction of the weekend which boasts a strong predominance of Andalusian artists.

Born in 1980, Estrella, who will perform on the Friday, began singing at the age of seven with the celebrated guitarist, Sabicas, and has gone on to become one of the most respected female singers of her generation.

Other noted artists who will appear on the Friday include Agujetas Chico, a singer who descends from a long line of respected performers from Jerez de la Frontera, who sings the purest styles of cante (flamenco song); Rosi Navarro La Divi, whose performance was secured when she won the Mirando de la Torre singing competition last month; and La Macanita, a singer whose flamenco tradition is deeply rooted in the Gypsy district of Santiago in Jerez - thought to be where the seeds of the flamenco song first sprouted.

They will be joined by two singers from Malaga: Luis Perdiguero and Chato de Málaga, two of the province's finest flamenco singers.

The dance will be supplied by Beatriz Morales, a performer from Cadiz who began dancing at the age of four and has since taken her classic style to clubs all over Europe.

Saturday's instalment will include Pedro Granaino, renowned for his copper-toned voice; Reyes Carrasco, a 16-year-old singer from Seville who is making her name on the Andalusian flamenco scene; and Lela Soto, granddaughter of the mighty El Sordera de Jerez, one of the most inspirational singers in the history of flamenco.

The dance will be povided by Juan de Juan, a spectacular dancer from Seville who will leave the audience spellbound.

Tickets cost 20 euros per night and are available from www.mientrada.net, or from the box office at El Portón from Monday to Friday between the hours of 10am and 1pm.