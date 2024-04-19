Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The multicultural festival presents the music, cuisine, traditions and folklore of participating countries. SUR
Five-day festival in Fuengirola to offer multicultural experience of 33 countries
What to do

The Feria de los Países will highlight the cuisine, music and folklore of the town's large foreign community

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 19 April 2024, 19:03

Fuengirola is gearing up for one of its most eagerly awaited cultural events, the Feria Internacional de los Países, a five-day multicultural festival that will take place on the fairground between Wednesday 1 and Sunday 5 May. Formerly known as the "people's fair", this popular gathering, which began in 1994, attracts thousands of visitors from all over Malaga province and beyond.

Celebrating its 28th year, the gathering offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the traditions, culture, folklore and cuisine of more than 30 countries. These include the UK, Ireland, Brazil, Belgium, Greece, Spain and Morocco, among others, while the Republic of Lebanon will make its debut at this year's event.

Fuengirola has around 130 different nationalities, many of which will be represented during the habitual parade that will leave Plaza de España at 11.30am on Wednesday 1 May, which is a national holiday. Around 1,000 people are expected to take part in the colourful cavalcade, most of whom will be dressed in their traditional costume.

Each of the 'casetas', which are decorated in their national colours, will offer folklore shows and concerts, along with their typical cuisine and drinks. The casetas are open between 1pm and 4am, although the music will finish at 2am.

Some of the most popular shows include Indian folk dance, Argentinian tango, Jamaican reggae and Senegalese drum ensembles.

Designed like an English pub, the British caseta will present live bands each day, along with British beer, traditional roast dinners, fish and chips and homemade pies. The concerts include tributes to The Beatles, Robbie Williams, Meatloaf, Take That and Queen, along with some of the coasts' most original bands, such as British punk pioneers The Wasps.

The Irish caseta will present traditional Celtic dancing and concerts by Costa favourites The Stolen Gnomes and Traffic Jam; while the Americans will offer Motown, jazz, blues and classic rock performances.

As part of its policy to make sure everyone feels safe, the town hall has announced that a security coordination and assistance point will be situated in the municipal auditorium. The area will be manned by both National and Local Police officers, along with personnel from the municipal equality department, and medical professionals.

