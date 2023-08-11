Fireworks, drone show and free concerts at Malaga's summer fair A packed programme has been unveiled for the city's annual fair which takes place in the centre during the day and at the fairground in the evening

The excitement of the Malaga Feria has reached its peak and the fun begins tonight. A spectacular drone show, with 240 drones, will take place just before midnight followed by the traditional fireworks at the entrance to the cruise ship terminal at the port.

As usual, the annual fair will be organised around two locations, the city centre and the Real Cortijo de Torres fairground, 4km from the centre.

Tomorrow, (Saturday, 12 August), there is a romeria of horses, carriages and pilgrims, along the Paseo del Parque towards the Santuario de Sta. María de la Victoria where flowers will be offered to the statue of the Virgin. Live music starts in various squares in the centre of the city (Plaza de la Constitución, and the squares of Las Flores, Obispo and San Pedro Alcántara) and in Calle Larios from 1pm. An equestrian show starts at 4pm in the Real Cortijo de Torres fairground followed at 9.30pm by the opening speeches and turning on of the fairground lights. The rest of the evening includes verdiales, concerts, flamenco and DJs in the various 'casetas'.

The rest of the week continues with live music in the centre from 1pm and afternoon and evening shows and concerts at the fairground from around 2pm. In total there are more than 200 free shows all with a very strong "Malaga identity" featuring local artists. Apart from the daily musical performances by emerging talents in the youth stand area, the main stage will host acts by Raule, 5 Estaciones, Antoñito Molina, Camela, Tabletom and Merche. All the shows are free of charge.

Flamenco, of course, will be a big part of Malaga's festivities, and enthusiasts will be able to enjoy top flamenco singers and flamenco groups in shows that are completely free. In the Caseta Municipal del Flamenco y la Copla there will be daily performances at 2pm; and at night, at 10.30pm. And at the Cortijo de Torres' municipal stage various verdiales bands are performing. From 12 to 19 August there will be performances by two bands every day between 10pm and 3am. The three styles of Montes, Almogía and Comares will be represented.

The Plaza de la Merced is the setting for the Magic Fair for children. From Sunday, 13 August, there will be shows and entertainment for the little ones between noon and 3.30pm with games, workshops, theatre, puppets, parades and magic, among other activities.

Finally, the Peña Juan Breva will host flamenco in the historic city centre, which will begin each day at 2pm. www. malaga.eu/feria-de-malaga/