An early daguerreotype of Robert Boyd. SUR
Find out why a young Irish soldier was buried in Malaga city
History

Find out why a young Irish soldier was buried in Malaga city

Local resident Andrew Roberts is giving a talk about how Robert Boyd became one of the English cemetery’s first occupants in 1831

Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:34

The name Robert Boyd will be well-known to anyone who has visited the English cemetery in Malaga.

But how much is known about the young Irish soldier who became one of the historic site’s first occupants?

Malaga resident Andrew Roberts, who gives historic talks to cruise ship passengers in Europe and south America, will be revealing the story of Boyd’s untimely death in Malaga in 1831, at St George’s church at 7pm on Wednesday 11 December.

“The date was chosen as it coincides with the 193rd anniversary of Boyd’s execution,” Andrew told SURin English. In the footsteps of Robert Boyd - an illustrated talk by Andrew Roberts - will be given in English and is free to attend. For further information visit: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com

