Festival to promote a deeply rooted cultural expression The festival aims to promote and disseminate the typical folk songs and dances of the province of Malaga

Alhaurín de la Torre will host the XVIII Itinerant Provincial Festival of Verdiales in the municipal park from midday on Sunday 4 December.

The event will feature seven groups that will compete in the three local styles exclusive to certain geographical points in the province of Malaga (Axarquía, Valle de Guadalhorce and Montes de Málaga).

This is the first time the festival, which is organised by the provincial authority, has been held since 2019 due to the restrictions enforced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The creation of the verdiales travelling festival was founded in December 1995 with the aim of promoting and disseminating these typical folk songs and dances in the province of Malaga.

The Verdiales is one of the most deeply rooted cultural expressions in Malaga, although it is especially related to the region of Los Montes. They are performed by a group of musicians known as a Panda de Verdiales and consist of guitars, lutes, violins, and an assortment of percussion instruments.

Although they are not strictly flamenco, they are the prototype of the fandango, hence they are sometimes referred to as the fandangos de Malaga.