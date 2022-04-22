Festival of nostalgia for fans of The Glimmer Twins and the Fab Four Rayo Stoned, considered the most authentic Rolling Stones tribute act in Spain, will headline the gig

The Festival of Legends cycle of concerts continues in the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday 7 May with a tribute concert dedicated to the music of two of the most influential British bands in the history of modern music.

Organised by Ocio Entertainment and Benalmádena town hall, the concert will be performed by local band, Echoes of the Beatles; and Madrid rockers, Rayo Stoned, considered the most authentic Rolling Stones tribute act in Spain.

Echoes of The Beatles recreate some of the Fab Four's most celebrated hits, from early offerings such as Twist and Shout and I Want to Hold Your Hand, to the timeworn ballads like Hey Jude and Let it Be.

Rayo Stoned were formed in Seville by Guillermo Rayo during the early 1990s and have since gained a large following due to their incredible ability to reproduce the Stones' raunchy antics and music live on stage.

The group performs many of the most iconic hits of The Glimmer Twins, including Honky Tonk Woman, Jumping Jack Flash and Brown Sugar.

Now based in Madrid, singer/songwriter Guillermo Rayo has been frontman of several well-known bands in Madrid, including The Duke Andaluz, a tribute to David Bowie.

He has recorded eight CDs since his professional career began in 1989, and his shows are described as musical theatre because of his flamboyant stage presence and virtuosity.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 9pm (doors open at 8pm), cost 20 euros in advance and 25 on the night.

Tickets are available from www.elcorteingles.es/entradas/ or by telephoning 633647260.