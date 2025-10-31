Federico García Lorca's soul laid bare to the pulse of flamenco and jazz in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 31 October 2025, 10:57 Share

The Palacio de Congresos conference centre in Torremolinos will present Lorca: del Flamenco al Jazz on Friday 7 November, a show based on the works of one of Spain's most celebrated poets.

The show, which has visited various towns in Andalucía, focuses on the work and life of Federico García Lorca, and, in particular, his relationship with the Madrid sculptor, Emilio Aladrén. The Granada poet engaged in a two-year open relationship with Aladrén, although the couple separated in 1927 and Lorca suffered severe depression. To overcome his sadness, Lorca went to New York, a trip which motivated one of his most famous works, Poeta en Nueva York.

The show, performed by actor Manuel Navarro, saxophonist Aarón González and guitarist Adrán Cobo, focuses on Lorca's emotions and how the relationship with Aladrén, and the eventual separation, affected his work at that time.

The performance also traces Lorca's fascination with flamenco, his love of Gypsy culture and his experiences with jazz in New York. Lorca witnessed the marginalisation suffered by ethnic minorities and the segregation of blacks in Harlem, which he compared to the treatment that Gypsies received in Andalucía.

The performance in Torremolinos, which starts at 8.30pm, will be used to raise funds for three local charities that work to give visibility to children and youngsters with disabilities.

Tickets cost 10 euros.