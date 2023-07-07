Fantasy fun with the Grand China Acrobatic Circus This will be a unique opportunity to enjoy this talented Asian acrobatic group, which consists of several members of the Cirque du Soleil

The fantasy show will be performed by more than 30 acrobats.

The prestigious Grand China Acrobatic Circus will present a fantasy performance that will take the audience to a magical universe at the Finca del Portón municipal auditorium in Alhaurín de la Torre on Tuesday 25 July.

This unique show, which will be performed by more than 30 acrobats, most of whom are Olympic medallists, tells the story of a fairy phoenix who comes to the rescue of a boy stranded in the sea. The pair embark on a journey to a fantasy kingdom, where they enter a mysterious palace to confront evil forces that are trying to kill the boy and take control of the phoenix.

The story, which is suitable for all age groups, is told through dance and acrobatics and includes oriental songs, colourful costumes and a carefully selected lighting system, all of which is sure to captivate the audience.

This will be a unique opportunity to enjoy this talented Asian acrobatic group, which consists of several members of the Cirque du Soleil.

Tickets for the two-hour show, which starts at 10pm, cost 25 euros and are available from www.taquilla.com