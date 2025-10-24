Evening of chamber music in Malaga's English cemetery

Tony Bryant Friday, 24 October 2025, 10:17 Share

As part of its cycle of cultural activities, St George’s Anglican Church in Malaga is hosting an evening of chamber music in the cemetery grounds on Saturday 25 October. The recital will be performed by the Trio Angelino - Damian Whiteley on piano, Andreas Bährle on cello and Ulrike Bährle on flute - who formed in Malaga last year.

The English cemetery, the oldest non-Catholic necropolis in Spain, continues its commitment to promoting culture throughout the autumn following the success of the concerts and productions it hosted in the summer.

The cultural evenings continue on Saturday 15 November with a piano concert - Piano Four Hands - performed by Jorge and Natalia Lechado.

Refreshments will be available from the bar in the gardens. Tickets for both concerts, which start at 8pm (gates open 7.30pm), cost 20 euros: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com