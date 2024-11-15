Estepona shines a spotlight on local British culture

Tony Bryant Friday, 15 November 2024, 10:25

The foreign residents’ association of Estepona (Areme), in conjunction with the town hall, is holding a ‘British Day’ at the Estepona conference centre from midday until 6pm on Saturday 16 November.

Along with a market and stalls offering traditional British cuisine and beverages, the typical bank holiday-style street party will offer an afternoon of live entertainment supplied by some of the coast’s most established entertainers. These will include talented local musician and vocalist Sami James, who performs a mixture of indie-pop and rock; blues, country, pop and soul singer Nathan Dean; and Band O’Leros, a traditional Irish folk group.

There will also be performances by the Costa del Sol’s only bagpipe band, The Sur Pipes, who will perform alongside the Highland Dancers; the Love to Sing choir, an amateur vocal group who perform a mixture of classic music of the last 50 years; the International Theatre Studio, the longest established English-speaking theatre group on the coast; and stand-up comedian Lucy Amens.

The event will also have a children’s corner to keep the youngsters occupied, while several volunteer-run associations will also be on hand to give information about the services they offer.