Enjoy an art walk around one of Spain's prettiest towns

Wander through the streets of Frigiliana to the east of Malaga procince from Friday 3 to Sunday 5 October and you'll find 24 locations with 34 artists of 12 different nationalities exhibiting their work.

The town's popular Ruta del Arte, which was the creation of Maribel Martín and Brendon Taylor from Amarte Gallery, returns for a ninth year and. The event is organised by the couple and Frigiliana town hall.

This year visitors will have the opportunity to speak with the artists who will be exhibiting and selling work from painting, sculpture and ceramics to textile art, photography and much more.

Maps with locations and the artists can be downloaded and will also be available at an information point at the entrance to Frigiliana and around the town.

The venues will be open from 11am to 2pm and then 4pm to 8pm on each of the three days. For more information and the digital maps email: rutadelartefrigiliana@gmail.com, visit FB or Instagram @rutadelartefrigiliana or phone: +34 645 818 089.