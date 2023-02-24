Embracing the world with jazz, blues, soul and rock Musical duo Dana and Gianni present their new album at Nerja's cultural centre this Saturday evening

Duo Dana and Gianni present their new albumon Saturday 25 February at 8pm at the Villa de Nerja cultural centre.

Dana Andrews, who is from Italy, is on vocals, while Gianni Piras from Sardinia plays the acoustic guitar. Accompanying Dana and Gianni is Aki Riihimaki on the electric guitar. The duo explain that their music is inspired by «a mix of jazz, blues, soul and rock» and that they will be selling copies of the album during the concert.

Tickets cost €12 and can be purchased online: www.mientrada.net or at the cultural centre on Calle Granada. Tel: 952 523 863.