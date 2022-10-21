Dogs to be given centre stage at the Benajarafe show this weekend The Axarquía Animal Rescue’s canine show returns to Restaurante Puerto Niza for the first time since 2019

The Axarquía Animal Rescue’s (AAR) annual dog show is returning to Restaurante Puerto Niza in Benajarafe this Sunday, for the first time since 2019.

There are prizes for nine different categories, including ‘waggiest tail’, ‘best ears’, ‘best paw shake’ and ‘best in show’.

As well as the canine events, there’s also a market with 28 stalls selling a range of different items, including the 2023 AAR charity calendar. “So you can start to get your Christmas shopping done early,” said AAR president Diane McClelland, who added that there’s also a raffle.

Food, drink and plenty of seating is available at the venue, which is along the N-340 coastal road at KM 263.7.

The market and registration of dogs for the different categories starts at 11.30am, the show starts at 1pm. For further information see the AAR Facebook page: Axarquía Animal rescue, or email: axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com