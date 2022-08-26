Craig David to perform at Marbella's Puente Romano Tennis Club The British singer-songwriter's only appearance on an Andalusian stage this summer will be on 15 September and he will be supported by a number of other artists

Best-selling singer-songwriter Craig David will take to the stage at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella in what will be his only performance in Andalucia this summer. The British artist will perform on 15 September at 8pm accompanied by a number of other acts to complete the night.

The supporting artists will be Trevis, Black Desert Malik and Cello Femme. The latter is a cellist who has played at dynamic music events across Spain and the famous Burning Man festival, which is held in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

Craig David, who has sold over 15 million records worldwide, will be taking over the DJ booth and singing some of his most well-known songs from a repertoire that also includes 20 UK Top 40 singles and seven Top 40 albums.

Tickets for the Puente Romano Tennis Club concert can be purchased at the price of 50 euros and be booked by calling 952 82 09 00 or emailing events@puenteromano.com.