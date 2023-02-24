Costa's Welsh community gets ready to paint the town red The Welsh Society will hold its St David's Day celebrations in Benalmádena on Wednesday 1 March

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol will host its annual celebration in Plaza de la Mezquita in Benalmádena on Wednesday 1 March to mark the Feast of St David, the patron saint of Wales.

The organisation, which has hosted the festivities in the town for more ten years, will use the occasion to raise funds for its chosen charity. Since its inception in 2011, the society has raised more than 15,000 euros for various charities, both local to Malaga, as well as national. Last year's festivities raised over 3,000 euros for AVOI, a charity that cares for children with cancer in Malaga.

This year, it has chosen Nakupenda Sana, a Fuengirola-based NGO that supplies rice to children and needy families in Africa.

The event will be inaugurated by the town's mayor, Víctor Navas, and the Welsh Society's mascot, Dewi the Dragon, at 2pm and will showcase some of the Costa del Sol's top entertainers. These will include Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, a trio fronted by Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Tony Whitehouse, who will offer top Motown, pop and disco hits; and Rock of Ages, a duo who perform classic rock anthems.

Other artists scheduled to appear are Mario Ross, Frankie B, Siobhan, and a special tribute to Buddy Holly, among others.

The event will offer traditional Welsh food made by members of the society to help raise funds for this year's cause.

«Our aim is to have fun and enjoy the entertainment supplied by many local singers and bands whilst raising funds for a very good cause,» secretary Debra Benham said.