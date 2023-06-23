Costa del Sol gets ready to light up to welcome San Juan Tonight, 23 June, marks the popular start of summer, and the event is shrouded in pagan rituals; of which, fire and water are the main features

Towns along the coast will be illuminated by blazing bonfires at midnight tonight (Friday 23 June) as thousands of revellers head to the beaches to enjoy the popular Fiesta de San Juan.

Some coastal locations, among which are Torre del Mar, Malaga city and Benalmádena Costa, will present huge firework displays to mark the arrival of the feast of Saint John the Baptist.

The feast day is celebrated on 24 June, but in most countries, festivities are held the night before. This is one of the few saints' days which commemorates the anniversary of their birth, rather than the death of the saint.

San Juan marks the beginning of the summer for many, and the event is shrouded in pagan rituals; of which, fire and water are the main protagonists.

Official bonfires installed by the relevant councils are lit to ward off evil spirits that are said to roam freely at sunset and tradition dictates that jumping over the fire three times will eliminate one's problems. The water is said to be at its purest on the eve of San Juan, and this is why many people enjoy a midnight dip in the sea in order to clean and purify the soul.

As in previous years, lighting bonfires by individuals on the beach is prohibited.

The festivities also include the tradition of the 'moraga', which means to 'roast in the open air'. In this case, it refers to the grilling of sardines on the beach.

The night arrives with special intensity in Malaga city and the highlight will be the huge bonfire on La Misericordia beach, and the burning of a 'júa', an effigy similar to Guy Fawkes which is placed on bonfires on 5 November in the UK.

Playa Copo in Torre del Mar has lined up a night of festivities which will include live music on the beach, along with 350 kilos of skewered sardines which will be distributed free among the revellers. Other Axarquía towns that will participate in the celebrations are Veléz Málaga, Torrox, Rincón de la Victoria and Nerja.

The Moraga de San Juan in Torremolinos is celebrated in the Plaza del Remo in Carihuela; although one of the most stunning firework displays will be found further along the coast in Benalmádena Costa.

The event is celebrated here in style, because, along with the fact that 24 June is a public holiday in the town, it also marks the beginning of the annual fair in the Arroyo de la Miel district of Benalmádena.

Another large-scale event will take place on the beach in Fuengirola, which incorporates Noche Blanca. The night will once again have the town's beach bars as its stage, where live entertainment will be performed until 3am.

Other events to mark the occasion are held in Marbella, Estepona and Manilva, while inland towns like Mijas Pueblo and Alhaurín de la Torre will also host events.

For more information, see the social media pages of the relevant town halls.