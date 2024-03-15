Costa del Sol goes green with annual festivities to celebrate St Patrick's Day

A previous St Patrick’s Day parade on its route from the church in Arroyo de la Miel to the main square.

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Friday, 15 March 2024, 10:32 | Updated 10:41h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Irish communities along the Costa del Sol will join in the world celebrations to mark the feast day of Saint Patrick, the patron of Ireland, on Sunday (17 March).

Large-scale parties, concerts and an array of different activities are organised by town halls and individual associations, and thousands of people are expected to turn out dressed in their country’s national colours, along with the floppy hats and amusing costumes that have become synonymous with the day.

Benalmádena will host one of the biggest celebrations in Plaza de La Mezquita, an event that attracts thousands of revellers from all over the province, along with an army of patriotic Irish visitors who leave the Emerald Isles especially for the occasion.

The town’s activities begin at 1.30pm with a mass in the church of the immaculate conception in Arroyo de la Miel. This is followed at around 2.30pm by the traditional parade from the square in front of the church to the Plaza de la Mezquita, where an afternoon of live Celtic music and dance will take place. Organised by the Irish Association of Spain and the town hall, the festivities will include performances by Danny Easton, Dance and Dreams, Sur Pipes Band, New Tricks, and a special tribute show to Irish rockers U2. Of course, traditional Irish cuisine will be available, and plentiful Guinness to get everyone in the mood for the ‘craic’.

As in other towns in the province, emblematic places such as El Bil Bil castle will be illuminated in green to honour the day.

The area of Montemar (Torremolinos) will also host a day of fun in honour of the Apostle of Ireland. Most of the bars in this area, known locally as ‘little Ireland’, are decorated for the occasion and offer live entertainment, along with menus offering typical Irish gastronomy, in particular, the steadfast stew.

Another large-scale event will be held on the Paseo Marítimo (next to the tourist office) in Marbella between midday and 11pm on Sunday. Also organised by the Irish Association of Spain, the day will offer a series of performances, including The Celtic Dancers, The Andaluz Choir, Bandido and New Tricks; as well as plenty of black velvet.

Biddy Mulligans Irish Pub in La Cala de Mijas will also host its St Patrick’s Day party on Sunday, starting at 2pm with Celtic music from The Stolen Gnomes, a popular local band celebrated for their Celtic fusion, blues and soul.

For events in other towns, see town hall social media.