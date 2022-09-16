Costa del Sol entertainers rally support for bowel cancer research The second edition of the Daphonbury festival showcases more than 20 performers at the Moonlight Lounge Bar

Rock of the Ages are performing at the Benalmádena concert. / SUR.

Many of the Costa del Sol's top entertainers come together in Benalmádena on 30 September to raise funds for Bowel Cancer UK.

Under the banner of Daphonbury, the second edition of the live music festival has been organised once again to highlight the Star of Hope GoFundMe appeal, a platform set up by the family of Hannah 'Daphne' Edwards, a 37-year-old British expat who died of the disease just three weeks after being diagnosed in 2020.

After the success of last year's event, organiser Tony Whitehouse, who was Hannah's fiancée, vowed to continue raising funds and awareness for bowel cancer research. The fund has so far raised over 28,000 euros and Whitehouse is hoping to boost the total with this year's concert.

This year's edition will be held at the Moonlight Lounge Bar in Sunset Beach Club from 2pm and will continue with performances by more than 20 bands and singers until around 11pm.

Those included in the line up are Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, one of the coast's most popular vocal trios; Welsh crooner Ricky Lavazza; and Bobby Holly and the Crickets, who will entertain with some of rock and roll's most iconic tunes.

Others include the coast's top progressive rock outfit, Rock of the Ages, along with established singers such as Peet Rothwell, Mark Connor, Laura Elen and Mario Ross.

Tickets for the event cost ten euros and are available at the door on the day of the event.

For more information, see www.facebook.com/tony. donovanwhitehouse