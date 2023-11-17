Costa art society lecture to focus on Gaudi and art nouveau

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Gaudí's famous Sagrada Familia en Barcelona. AFP
Art and culture

Offered by architecture and history specialist, Ian Gledhill, the talk will focus on Antoni Gaudí, an artist considered the greatest exponent of Catalan modernism and art nouveau

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benahavis

Friday, 17 November 2023, 14:22

Benahavis Art Society will host its November lecture - Art Nouveau, Gaudi and Barcelona - at the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre in Estepona on Tuesday 28 November.

Offered by architecture and history specialist, Ian Gledhill, the talk will focus on Antoni Gaudí, an artist considered the greatest exponent of Catalan modernism and art nouveau. Gaudí's work, which was influenced by his passions in life (architecture, nature, and religion), includes buildings such as Casa Milà (also known as La Pedrera), Casa Batlló and his main work, the Basilica Sagrada Familia.

The talk will study the influence that art nouveau had in different countries, including Britain, Austria, Spain, Latvia and America. Despite the fact that it was originally largely inspired by British designers, the style found little favour in the UK.

Lecturer Ian Gledhill has enjoyed a varied career, which has involved working as an engineer for London Transport, to appearing in pantomime with Julian Clary. He began giving lectures in 1997, and now gives on average around 140 a year. His main interests include architecture, history, transport and classical music.

Tickets for the talk, which starts at 7pm, cost 10 euros for members, and 15 euros for guests.

