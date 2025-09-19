Colourful pilgrimage signals arrival of Torremolinos fair this weekend

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 19 September 2025, 10:28 | Updated 10:52h. Share

Torremolinos is gearing up for its popular Romería de San Miguel, which takes place on Sunday 21 September. This traditional pilgrimage, held in honour of the town's patron, the archangel San Miguel, will feature 53 decorated carts - 13 drawn by oxen and 40 by tractors. This is one of the highlights of the town's cultural agenda, when tens of thousands of people converge on the town to enjoy the spectacle.

The pilgrimage will begin with a mass at the shrine of San Miguel at 9am, after which, the procession will head to Avenida de los Manantiales, where a blessing and a performance by the San Miguel Rociero choir will take place. The procession will then trundle through the centre of Torremolinos and on to the El Pinar pine forest, followed by thousands of revellers in colourful flamenco dresses and typical rociero-type attire who head to the fair ground and surrounding forest to enjoy a day of fun and festivities. This will include free musical performances on the steps of the San Miguel shrine and a competition for the best decorated cart.

Participants are reminded that it is forbidden to light fires for food preparation or any other purpose in the pine forest or any of the recreational areas.

The pilgrimage signals the arrival of the town's annual fair, which begins on Thursday 25 and continues until Monday 29 September. As in previous years, the fair includes daytime festivities in the centre of town, where various musical performances and dance shows will take place.

The nighttime activities are centred on the town's fairground. Along with the 'casetas' and attractions, concerts are held in the municipal auditorium and the bullring.