Chanivet. Marilú Báez
Cheerful and colourful, the two new exhibitions at La Coracha, Malaga
Running until 1 September, the two new exhibitions in La Coracha, part of the Centro de Arte Contemporáneo, fill the galleries with bright colours

Regina Sotorrío

Malaga

Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:46

On entering the lower floor of the exhibition rooms, the visitor is met by Chanivet's universe. Curated by Fernando Francés, the Puerto Rican artist Chanivet reveals his artistic skills through seemingly unconnected but profoundly eloquent elements. These displays of forms, objects and fragments appeal to our senses. In the exhibit, the artist manifests transience and ephemerality through the concept of 'freezing', capturing moments through photography and arranging contemporary still lifes that evoke traditional vanitas (a genre of still-life painting that emerged in the 16th and 17th centuries and which often include symbolic objects meant to remind viewers of the transient nature of life, the futility of pleasure, and the certainty of death).

Mar Muñiz.
Mar Muñiz. Marilú Báez

On the next floor, the visitor walks into the world of Mar Muñiz in an exhibition entitled Jugando a Ser Mayor (Playing at Being a Grown-up). Also curated by Francés, the works are a genuine expression of Muñiz's vision of today's world, a place that, despite its challenges, continues to overflow with beauty and complexity. With wit and humour as her compass, Mar navigates the issues that surround her, always seeking a positive and hopeful perspective. Her goal is to celebrate life in all its facets, transforming the everyday into art that connects and provokes.

