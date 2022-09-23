Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Costa's 'little Germany' There's "more beer than ever" in Torrox this weekend as the town with Malaga's largest German community celebrates Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest will return to Torrox this weekend. The German beer festival will run until Sunday along the Avenida Esperanto in Torrox Costa.

With 2,000 Germans registered on the town hall's 'padrón', Torrox claims to be home to mainland Spain's largest German community. The mayor, Óscar Medina said, "Torrox is the municipality where German tourism was born. It is 'little Germany' because we are the municipality with most Germans registered in the peninsula."

There's live music and a wide variety of German beers as well as tastings of craft beer. Traditional German food such as pork knuckle and sausages are also available. There is a children's area, double the amount of seating to previous years and a marquee to provide shade.

Traditional costume

The town hall has encouraged all residents and visitors to attend dressed in typical German costume.

Live music will begin at 4pm and finish around 10pm each day. DJ Nando will be playing every evening at 7pm with DJ Worzel at 9pm.

There'll be an additional performance at 6pm on Saturday by the group Bandido.

For a full programme and further information visit: www.torrox.es or Facebook 'Torrox Oktoberfest'.