Candlelit concert in Nerja on All Saints' Day

On 1 November, Dutch guitarist and singer-songwriter, Malou, will present a special candlelight concert devoted to both All Saints' Day and the Commemoration of the Faithful Departed on All Souls' Day that is widely celebrated in the Netherlands. The singer says that “it is a day to remember 'ordinary saints' and to contemplate family members or friends who have departed and accompanied by music and song full of soul and love.”

For Malou, the worlds of music and spirituality are mixing and strengthening each other. Spirituality is Malou's passion and profession. She graduated at university with a bachelor's degree in Religion and a Master's in Spiritual Care. For ten years she worked as a spiritual caregiver in the field of psychiatry, elderly and mentally handicapped care, talking with people about the meaning of life and death. For two years Malou has been writing, singing and recording songs about the transfer of our mind from fear to love.

On Tuesday, at Los Huertos del Sevillano Malou will offer a special spiritual concert. Malou will perform songs made famous by Joni Mitchell, Ed Sheeran, and John Mayer. The Dutch singer is known for her interpretation of Hallelujah, an emblematic song written by Canadian composer Leonard Cohen. Hallelujah experienced renewed interest following Cohen's death in November 2016 and has been performed by a wide variety of singers. There are over 300 versions, in various languages. Malou's version is passionate and penetrating. The concert will end with Malou's own improvisations dedicated to loved ones who have passed away.

Lighting a remembrance candle usually acknowledges the spiritual presence of lost loved ones

Malou's husband, Andreas Swart, who makes artisan bamboo lamps, will create a special candlelight atmosphere for the intimate music night.

They say that singing is the sound of the soul. Malou believes that incredibly beautiful music may suit reflection and meditation, quite appropriate for both All Saints' Day and the Commemoration of the Faithful Departed on All Souls' Day. The chance for reflection and meditation will take place at Los Huertos on Tuesday, 1 November at 9pm.

The candlelight concert is free and open to the public. Nerja, Huertos Street, 33. Reservations can be made by calling 952 52 41 38