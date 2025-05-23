Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Soul singer Mr Maph will perform at the event in Marbella. SUR.
Boho gala in aid of homeless and vulnerable children

Collective Calling will host the Hearts in Bloom fundraising night in Marbella on Sunday 8 June

Tony Bryant

MARBELLA.

Friday, 23 May 2025, 10:28

Collective Calling will host its latest fundraising event, Hearts in Bloom, a Boho summer gala in the gardens of Finca Amalur (Marbella), on Sunday 8 June to support homeless and vulnerable children.

Along with canapés on arrival, a gourmet buffet and drinks with the meal, the event will include live entertainment, and music supplied by soul and Motown singer Mr Maph, accompanied by a saxophonist.

The Marbella-based non-profit organisation said the event, sponsored by Drumelia Real Estate, "will offer a fresh, bohemian twist on the traditional gala format, and that it "promises a meaningful afternoon of elegance, entertainment, and community spirit - all in support of some of the world's most vulnerable populations".

As the event is based on the Boho style (the artistic spirit of 19th-century Parisian bohemians), guests are asked to dress in "their finest chic attire".

Tickets for the gala, which starts at 3pm and finishes around 10pm, cost 125 euros (54 euros of which will go to the charity) and can be reserved only via WhatsApp: 711 006 961.

Paul Carr, co-founder of Collective Calling, said, "It's a gathering of people with heart and purpose, coming together to make a real difference. Every ticket sold directly contributes to changing lives."

