Blues night brings together two of the coast's most celebrated acts

The Ummagumma Club in Malaga (Polígono La Azucarera) will present the second instalment of November Blues 1.0 on Saturday 18 November (tomorrow), a show that will present two of the Costa del Sol's most formidable blues and jazz acts.

The event will appeal to lovers of traditional blues, jump and swing music, especially the style performed by The Blue Stompers Jump Review, hailed as one of the most original, and innovative, blues bands on the circuit.

Fronted by Paul Stylianou, a singer famed as much for his mastery with the harmonica as he is for his energetic stage antics, the band includes the renowned blues guitarist, Víctor 'Elmore' James, and a rhythm section consisting of Markus Duus on double bass, and Andy Mack on drums.

The group, who recently released their first CD of original material, has built a large following since forming in 2016, performing at venues and festivals all over Andalucía, as well as in Europe.

They will be joined on stage by special guest artist Suzette Moncrief, a performer who is no stranger to the local music circuit.

Celebrated for her incredible vocal range and electric stage presence, Suzette is regarded as one of the most versatile blues, soul and jazz singers on the scene.

Tickets for the concert, which starts around 9pm, cost 25 euros and includes free beer, at least until the barrel runs out.

The venue has limited seating, so early arrival is advised.