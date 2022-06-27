Benalmádena welcomes return of the San Juan fair with six days of festivities The fair will present a varied programme of music concerts by top national musicians

The Feria de San Juan returns for the first time since 2019. / sur

The Feria de San Juan in Benalmádena will return this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the restrictions enforced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities started on Thursday night, with the traditional Fiesta de San Juan, where thousands of people flocked to the beach to enjoy a firework display and the customary jumping over the bonfires.

The feria activities, which take place from Friday 24 (today) until Wednesday 29 June, will be held in Plaza de la Mezquita and the La Paloma feria ground and will include rock, flamenco and rap music, alongside dance shows, children’s activities and, of course, the fairground attractions.

The fair kicks off on Friday with mass and floral offerings in the shrine of Saint John the Baptist in Arroyo de la Miel at 11.30am, followed by the procession of the saint through the streets of Benalmádena at 7pm.

This will be followed by the inauguration of the casetas, which, as in previous years, will be installed in the La Paloma feria ground, where revellers can enjoy a night of live music and entertainment.

This will include a rock concert in front of the Inova Centre (10pm), and a concert in the municipal caseta at midnight by Orquesta Kalima, a group famed for their lively rumbas, sevillanas and light flamenco.

The festivities continue on Saturday in the Plaza de Mezquita at 9.30pm with a performance by the municipal dance academy led by Isabel Palomo; and the Noche de Rap at the Inova Centre from 10pm until 2am.

There will also be activities for the youngsters in the Caseta de Menores and Caseta de la Juventud; while the municipal caseta will present a night of live music and DJs.

The children’s day will be held in Calle de las Flores (Arroyo de la Miel) on Sunday between 10am and 2pm, when youngsters will enjoy a street foam party and a giant inflatable water slide.

Some of today’s top national singers and musicians will present concerts in the municipal caseta from midnight each day of the fair.

These will include La Húngara (Friday), a flamenco singer from Seville who shot to fame in 2001 with her CD dedicated to Camarón de la Isla; Seguridad Social (Saturday) a celebrated Spanish rock band that were part of the La Movida movement in Madrid during the 1980s; and Ecos del Rocío (Wednesday), a group who have gained worldwide success for their unique style of performing ‘sevillanas’.

More information and schedule, see www.benalmadena.es