Benalmádena returns to the golden era of swing and jive The Good Swing Sunday event will offer free retro dance classes and a performance of the Troupers Swing Band

Tony Bryant Friday, 26 January 2024, 13:24

Fans of swing and jive music will enjoy the Good Swing Sunday event at Sala Bonzo in Benalmádena (Monte Alto) on Sunday 28 January.

Organised in conjunction with Spain Swing Dance, a company that organises swing festivals throughout Spain and Portugal, the event will begin at 1pm, when free swing classes will be offered by the Swingsters, a London-based duo that have been teaching retro dance styles since 2004.

This will be followed at 4pm by the performance of the Troupers Swing Band, a Spanish seven-piece group that alternates their own compositions with adaptations of swing and rockabilly classics of the 1930s, 40s and 50s. Their energetic live shows, with fast-paced neo-swing and classic rock and roll rhythms, are executed with overwhelming force, transporting the audience back to the golden big band era. Audience participation plays a large role during their concerts, as they are encouraged to participate by showing their skill on the dance floor.

With more than 500 performances all over Europe, including the Hutball Festival in Dresden (Germany), Feel the 50'S (Holland), Swing at the Beach (Italy) and the San Javier International Jazz Festival, the band has been referred to in the Spanish press as "the best neo-swing band in the country".

Tickets for the event cost ten euros and are available on the door. Doors open at midday, and early arrival is advised, as the band has a strong following and organisers are expecting a full house.