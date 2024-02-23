Benalmádena hoists Welsh flag to mark the feast of St David The large-scale event in aid of Cudeca will be staged in Plaza Mezquita on Friday 1 March from 1pm

Rock of Ages is one of the many acts performing at the event.

Tony Bryant Friday, 23 February 2024, 15:03

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol is gearing up for its annual celebration to mark the Feast of St David, the patron saint of Wales

The large-scale event will be staged in Plaza Mezquita in Benalmádena on Friday 1 March from 1pm, and the organisation, which has hosted the festivities in the town for more ten years, will use this year's event to raise funds for the Cudeca Foundation

The event, which will be inaugurated by the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, and the Welsh Society's mascot, Dewi the Dragon, will present some of the coast's top entertainers, including Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, a trio fronted by Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Rock of Ages, a duo that perform classic rock anthems; and Ricky Lavazza, the coast's most popular Welsh crooner.

Other artists scheduled to appear are Gordon Williams, The Rock and Roll Brothers, Laura Ellen, Wayne Ward and Jack Daniels, among others.

One of the highlights of the festivities will be a performance by a Welsh choir, which will travel from the Rhonnda Valley to support the event.

The day will offer traditional Welsh food made by members of the society to help raise funds to boost this year's cause.

Since its inception in 2011, the Welsh Society has raised more than 15,000 for various charities, both local to Malaga, as well as national.

"We will fly the flag for Wales once again with a great afternoon of excellent live music and traditional Welsh food, and all money raised will be donated to a very worthwhile cause," the organisers said.