The cast of Guys and Dolls during rehearsals for the show. SUR
Award-winning musical hits the stage in Fuengirola

The Broadway smash hit, Guys and Dolls, will be performed at the Salón Varietés Theatre until 26 October

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 17 October 2025, 09:28

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is currently presenting a production of the multi-award-winning smash-hit musical Guys and Dolls, based on the story and characters created by Damon Runyon, and lyrics and music by Frank Henry Loesser. The original show premiered in the 46th Street Theatre on Broadway in November 1950, where it ran for 1,200 performances, picking up the Tony Award for Best Musical the following year.

Considered one of the greatest Broadway musicals of all time, the story focuses on gangsters, gamblers and other characters of the New York underworld using unique comic dialect mixed with highly formal language and colourful slang.

This is a lively production of constant motion that captures the vibrant hustle and bustle of New York City, and in particular, the ceaseless energy of three small-time gamblers -Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Benny Southstreet and Rusty Charlie.

Directed by Owain Griffiths and Sarah Coombes and choreographed by Alexandra Avery, the Salón Varietés' version of the show will feature all the well-loved songs from the production, including Luck be a Lady Tonight, I Have Never Been in Love Before, Marry the Man Today and Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat.

The show, which started on Wednesday and continues until Sunday 26 October, will be performed nightly at 7.30pm (Sundays 7pm), although there are no performances on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 October. Tickets cost 25 euros and are available from the theatre's box office, or from www.salonvarietestheatre.com

