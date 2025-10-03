Autumn arrives in Malaga province with aroma of roasted chestnuts and local specialities

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 10:08 Share

Although autumn is now well and truly upon us and the majority of summer cultural events have come to an end, some inland towns in the province of Malaga are getting ready to host their annual foodie festivals and culinary gatherings throughout October and November. Autumn is the season of chestnuts, aguardiente (a type of brandy), wine and the 'matanza', or pig slaughter, so it is no surprise that numerous villages in the Serranía de Ronda mountain range, the Guadalhorce valley region and the Axarquía host culinary festivals that celebrate the rich harvest and the deep connection that these locations have with the land.

The inland gastronomic events offer visitors the chance to try locally grown or produced specialities, from wines, cheeses, pork products, local soups and stews, to olive oil, preserves and chestnuts, among other things.

These events begin this weekend, when the Guadalhorce valley town of Álora hosts its Día de las Sopas Perotas (Saturday 4 October), a day dedicated to the town's famous soup. As in previous years, 'Álora provides the soup and you bring the spoon' is the motto for this event, which combines the richness of local gastronomy with a varied offer of cultural and entertainment activities. Around 7,000 portions of this classic soup, consisting of potatoes, peppers, asparagus, tomatoes and bread, will be offered to visitors for free.

Meanwhile, Teba will host its annual artisan cheese festival on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 October, an event in which more than 50 cheese producers will offer their best products to the public. This two-day fair offers the best Andalusian cheeses and the most important designations of origin of the region, along with activities like cheese-making workshops and wine and cheese-pairing demonstrations hosted by specialists from the local sector.

Chestnuts and wine

Another interesting culinary festival is the wine and chestnut fair held in Yunquera on 25 and 26 October, which is marking its 15th year this year. This event, declared a festival of tourist interest, includes tastings of mosto (grape juice) made from grapes grown in the Sierra de las Nieves, olives, roasted chestnuts, and malcocinao, a typical Yunquera dish made from chick peas, bacon, tripe, chorizo and black pudding.

Another chestnut festival is held in the small village of Pujerra in the Serranía de Ronda on the first weekend of November. This event offers visitors the opportunity to try a variety of chestnut dishes, often paired with anise or brandy. Along with local cuisine, there are displays of traditional chestnut-harvesting tools and practices that offer a glimpse into the village's longstanding association with this fruit.

Other gastro-festivals include the chestnut and sweet potato festival held in Maro, Nerja, (end of October); the ham festival in Campillos (beginning of November), and the Tostón Popular (roasted chestnut festival) in Ojén, held on the first Sunday after All Saints' Day.

For more information, see relevant town hall websites.