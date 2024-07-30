Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
ARCH silent art auction fundraising event in Mijas Pueblo
Community spirit

ARCH silent art auction fundraising event in Mijas Pueblo

Proceeds from the event will go towards the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of horses and donkeys

SUR in English

Malaga

Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 15:27

Opciones para compartir

On Friday 9 August, ARCH - the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses - will be holding the association's first silent art auction.

Local artists have generously donated pieces for the auction with all proceeds from the event going to support the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of horses and donkeys.

The event will be held in the Amor A Málaga Wine Bar, Calle Málaga, 38, in Mijas Pueblo from 5-8pm.

Tickets cost 10 euros and include a glass of wine and a tapa. They are available from: admin@horserescuespain.org

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol fairground lights crash to the ground after freak 'heat burst'
  2. 2 Malaga CF set to receive double transfer windfall
  3. 3 Costa del Sol fundraiser launches new 'pesky foreign currency' campaign for Cudeca charity
  4. 4 El Rompido in Huelva - a paradise for nature lovers
  5. 5 Mijas dressage veteran's Olympic dream comes to a premature end
  6. 6 Bearing witness to history along the coastline of the south of Spain
  7. 7 Torremolinos on the hunt for best cook of skewered sardines on the Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Cudeca to host fundraising white dress code cocktail party in Marbella
  9. 9 Marbella FC announce shock signing of José Callejón
  10. 10 Costa del Sol beaches fly the flag for excellence and quality

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad