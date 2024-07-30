ARCH silent art auction fundraising event in Mijas Pueblo

SUR in English Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 15:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

On Friday 9 August, ARCH - the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses - will be holding the association's first silent art auction.

Local artists have generously donated pieces for the auction with all proceeds from the event going to support the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of horses and donkeys.

The event will be held in the Amor A Málaga Wine Bar, Calle Málaga, 38, in Mijas Pueblo from 5-8pm.

Tickets cost 10 euros and include a glass of wine and a tapa. They are available from: admin@horserescuespain.org