The Kulam Project tours venues and events throughout Europe. SUR
An innovative celebration of music, friendship and alchemy

Organised by the Kulam Project, the Ceremony of Sound and Movement will take place in Mijas on 1 June

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 24 May 2024, 09:46

Finca El Cartujano in Mijas (Camino Campanales 71) will host an innovative celebration of music, friendship and alchemy on Saturday 1 June. Offered by the Kulam Project, the Ceremony of Sound and Movement event begins with a somatic movement meditation, a simple yet profound practice of awakening to our most fundamental self and bringing the audience into an awareness of their bodies and their emotional state.

A live orchestra will take the audience on a journey of embodiment, allowing them to experience what can arise when "stuck emotions begin to shift". According to organisers, every show is unique, spontaneous and unpredictable. The music holds a "wisdom and genius" that is channelled through the musicians and transmitted to the listener.

Labelled a 'sober event', seeing as no alcohol is available, cacao is ceremonially served to enlighten the experience, since it was used for both nutritional and health purposes by the Mayan, Aztec and Inca tribes more than 2,500 years ago.

The Kulam (a Hebrew word meaning everyone) Project was born in the jungles of Koh Phangan, Thailand, and has become a movement that regularly tours venues and festivals throughout Europe.

"Our modern world can feel like a void of authentic connection and spirituality. As we face collapse and darkness around us, it becomes vital to create new community webs where we can show up exactly as we are, in our truth, and be accepted," organisers said.

Tickets 25-35 euros (children under 12 free) are available from

www.kulamproject.com

