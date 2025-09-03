American classic car collection comes to Malaga province's Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes La Viñuela Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 11:34 Share

Car enthusiasts should head to La Viñuela in Malaga province's Axarquía area on Sunday 7 September to see The Devil's Sons Club's collection of classic American vehicles.

The club, which is based in Malaga and Cordoba, will take its vehicles on a 'Road to Oasis' from Malaga city to the Axarquía along the A-356 road. The collection includes Chevrolet Camaros and Corvettes, which appear in films including Transformers, The Last Stand, and The Fast and the Furious.

There will also be Ford Mustangs, the legendary Pontiac, and the Dodge, the star of 1950s cinema. Motorbikes include Harley-Davidsons, Indians, custom bikes and Japanese motorcycles.

Road to Oasis poster.

The vehicles are due to arrive in La Viñuela at midday, where there will be a bar offering food with proceeds going to charity, as well as music from Mr. Proper.

On Saturday 13 September the village is hosting another classic vehicle event, Brother Classic Blue, with more than 100 vehicles participating from across Andalucía. This event will coincide with the village's Feria de la Pasa (raisin fair) which celebrates the area's grape harvest and local raisins and sweet wine.