All set for a colourful Christmas finale as the Three Kings visit

One of the Three Kings on the Costa del Sol in a file photo.

Malaga Friday, 5 January 2024

The Christmas season comes to an end this weekend with the visit from the Three Kings. Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar arrive with great pomp and ceremony this Friday 5 January. Accompanied by colourful entourages on decorated floats the Wise Men will tour the streets of every city, town and village in Spain. Thousands of children and their families will line the streets, ready to pocket their share of the hundreds of tonnes of sweets being sprayed out from the cavalcades. Then it will be home to bed in the hope that the trio pop in to leave them some gifts.

On the Costa del Sol, local councils have prepared glitzy shows to entertain on this last magical night of Christmas.

Three Kings Parades

Malaga. 5 January, 6pm from the city hall. There are 13 floats and 20 performing groups in the parade with 17.5 tonnes of sweets to share out. At the end of the parade, the Kings continue on foot to make their offering to the Baby Jesus at the crib outside the cathedral.

Torremolinos. 5 January, 5pm to 8.30pm, starting and finishing in Plaza Blas Infante. 13 floats, 7 tonnes of sweets.

Alhaurín de la Torre. 5 January at 5pm from Blas Infante sports centre. 23 floats, 10 tonnes of sweets.

Vélez-Málaga. 5 January at 5.30pm from Plaza de las Indias, ending at Plaza de las Carmelitas.

Torre del Mar. 5 January at 5pm from Tenencia de Alcaldía.

Torrox. 5 January at 4.30pm from Llano de los Frailes in El Morche, ending in Plaza de la Constitución in Torrox Pueblo.

Nerja. 5 January at 6pm from calle Diputación, ending on the Balcón de Europa with a recital by violinist Klara Gomboc.

Estepona. 5 January, starting at 5pm from the east side of Avenida de Andalucía. Ten floats and 15 tonnes of sweets.

Ronda. 5 January, starting at 6pm from Avenida de Málaga.

Antequera. 5 January, starting at 6pm from Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero, Puerta de Estepa.

Coín. 5 January, starting at 6pm from Montesol.

Alhaurín el Grande. 5 January, at 5pm from Camino de Coín.

Benalmádena. 5 January. 10.30am the Kings arrive by boat and disembark in the marina. The parade starts at 4.30pm on Los Nadales fairground in Benalmádena Pueblo, heading to Arroyo de la Miel. The entourage is due to leave Tivoli car park at 6.30pm and will stop off in Plaza de la Mezquita.

Mijas. 5 January. Parades start at 4.30pm in Mijas Pueblo, and 5pm in La Cala and Las Lagunas.

Fuengirola. 5 January, The Kings arrive at the Elola sports centre by helicopter at 4pm. Parade starts at 5pm in Calle Mallorca, ending at around 9.30pm in Avenida de Los Boliches. 25 floats and 30 tonnes of sweets.

Marbella. 5 January, starting at 6pm in Avenida Severo Ochoa in central Marbella and at the same time in Avenida Virgen del Rocío in San Pedro Alcántara. The town hall has some 23 tonnes of sweets.

Almuñécar. 5 January, 6pm from the municipal sports stadium.