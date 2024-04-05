Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Musician Marcus Myers will perform at the event. K. Smallman
Afternoon of art, crafts and music at Alhaurín el Grande spring fair
Afternoon of art, crafts and music at Alhaurín el Grande spring fair

The event will offer an artisan market, live entertainment, children's activities, wine tasting and local cuisine, among other activities

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Alhaurín el Grande

Friday, 5 April 2024, 17:38

One of the first of the many spring fairs organised in the province will be held at La Granja de Antonio in Alhaurín el Grande on Sunday 21 April, an event that will offer an artisan market, live entertainment, children's activities, wine tasting and local cuisine, among other activities.

The market will offer the works of local artists and designers whose products will include handmade ceramic tableware, jewellery, sculptures, paintings, crochet items and natural-dyed clothing.

There will also be a sourdough bread and a recycled art workshop, along with a photography exhibition.

The market will open between midday and 4pm, after which, visitors will enjoy live music supplied by Marcus Myers, one of the area's most established entertainers.

