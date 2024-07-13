Where to watch the Euro 2024 final on big screens around Malaga province Spain and England face off in the final on Sunday night and many towns along the Costa del Sol and inland will broadcast the game to small 'fan parks'

Spain will take on England this Sunday evening in the highly anticipated Euro 2024 final. The match, set to take place at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, promises to be a gripping contest between two top-tier teams, captivating football fans everywhere.

And for those in Malaga, there are several venues offering giant screens and additional entertainment to enhance the viewing experience.

In Malaga city, the municipal auditorium at Cortijo de Torres will be packed, with tickets already sold out. Alternatively, Selvatic Fest is offering a giant screen, a DJ set, face painting and a post-match party.

Plaza Mayor shopping centre will also show the match on a large screen.

Watch Spain-England on the Costa del Sol

Along the Costa del Sol, in Carihuela in Torremolinos, the match will be shown on a beachfront screen near Plaza del Remo.

Meanwhile, Benalmádena's port area, Fuengirola's fairground, Marbella's Parque de la Represa and Avenida Marqués del Duero, and Estepona's Plaza del Ajedrez will all offer big screens.

Inland entertainment

Further inland, in Alhaurín de la Torre, the event at Parque Municipal de Los Patos begins with pre-match entertainment at 7pm, while Ronda's Plaza Teniente Arce and Antequera's Paseo Real will also host large screen viewings with DJ performances.

Coín's Plaza Alameda will feature a local DJ, while Ardales' town hall square will have a screen from 8pm. Archidona will host fans in Plaza Ochavada.

Big screens in the Axarquía

In the Axarquía area, Torrox combines football with food at the Foodtrucks Xperience on Avenida del Faro.

Likewise, Vélez-Málaga's Maria Zambrano park and Benajarafe, celebrating its annual fair, will have giant screens, while Torre del Mar encourages viewing in local bars with celebrations on the Paseo Marítimo following a potential victory.

For those unable to attend these events, the match will be broadcast live on terrestrial TV on La 1 and online via RTVE Play from 9pm.