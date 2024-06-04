La Vuelta a España pro cycling race to return to Malaga province this summer

The presentation of stages six and seven at the Diputación on Tuesday.

Marina Rivas Malaga Tuesday, 4 June 2024

La Vuelta a España cycle reace will pass through Malaga province again this summer, with Yunquera and Archidona hosting a stage finish and start, respectively, for the first time.

The sixth stage of the 3,265-kilometre cycling race, which will take place on Thursday 22 August and span 181 kilometres, will commence in Jerez de la Frontera and culminate in Yunquera. Riders will pass through Montejaque, Ronda, El Burgo, Casarabonela and Alozaina, ending at Alto de las Abejas in Yunquera.

The seventh stage on the following day, covering 179 kilometres, will begin in Archidona and proceed through Antequera, heading towards Cordoba for a sprint finish.

This summer's edition of the 21-stage cycling race marks the 42nd time La Vuelta stages have started in Malaga and the 33rd time they've finished there.

Huge global audience

The announcement was made at the Diputación de Málaga headquarters on Tuesday, attended by Francisco Salado, the provincial authority's president; Javier Guillén, director general of La Vuelta; and the mayors of Yunquera and Archidona, José María Rodríguez and Manuel Almohalla.

Salado highlighted the global exposure and economic benefits, noting that the event will be broadcast in 200 countries to 400 million viewers.

Guillén, meanwhile, added that the economic impact will exceed 400,000 euros for each host location.