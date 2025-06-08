Veteran Spaniard Marcel Granollers finally claims long-awaited Grand Slam

Granollers and Zeballos with the doubles trophy at Roland Garros.

Spain's Marcel Granollers has finally claimed a Grand Slam tennis title at the age of 39, winning the men’s doubles at Roland Garros with Argentinian partner Horacio Zeballos.

The veteran triumphed on Saturday evening against Britain’s Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in a tense final, 6-0 6-7(5) 7-5.

Granollers had lost his previous five Grand Slam finals, including three alongside Zeballos. But their persistence paid off in Paris, ending what had been a significant trophy drought during the Catalan’s otherwise distinguished career.

After a dominant first set, the pair stumbled in the second and trailed in the third before turning the match around. Skupski’s netted volley on match point handed the title to Spain and Argentina.

"We finally did it," Granollers appeared to say to his family in the crowd, overwhelmed by emotion.