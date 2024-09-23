Vélez CF booted out of league after failing to field a team for second time

Juan Ramón Padilla Vélez-Málaga Monday, 23 September 2024, 15:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez Club de Fútbol have been expelled from the División de Honor after failing to appear for two scheduled matches, the Spanish football federation confirmed on Sunday. The announcement coincides with the club’s 102nd birthday, marking a sombre milestone in its history.

The first no-show happened in Loja, where Vélez were unable to present the required player registration documents. A second absence this past weekend led to the federation’s decision to expel the team from the league. As a result, Vélez are set to drop to Primera Andaluza next season, assuming the club's outstanding debts can be resolved.

The club, once a prominent force in Andalusian football, has been in disarray since the departure of its Swedish investors. Argentinian businessman Pablo Nilo struggled to invest in the team after taking the helm then sold the club to Granada businessman Rafael González.

Despite last-minute efforts, González failed to assemble a competitive squad - the latest chapter in what has been a dark period for the club.