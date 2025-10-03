Valencia beat defending Malaga champions to reach Supercopa basketball final

J. Calderón Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 14:23 Share

Valencia defeated Unicaja 93-87 in Malaga on Saturday to book their place in the Supercopa final, leaving the hosts unable to defend their title.

Unicaja started strongly and led by eight points after the first quarter, with David Kravish excelling inside. Tyson Duarte also impressed with ten points in the second quarter, helping them edge a 44-43 lead at half time. However, Valencia responded with defensive intensity and accurate three-point shooting to swing momentum in their favour.

The Malaga side missed nine free throws and converted just seven of 33 from beyond the arc, which proved decisive in a tight contest. Coach Ibon Navarro said: "The real season for us starts next weekend."